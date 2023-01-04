Batavia man accused of crashing into squad car

A Batavia man is accused of crashing into a squad car while driving drunk and then leaving the scene on Christmas Eve, officials said Wednesday.

Samuel J. Kramer, 59, is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, attempting to flee/elude a peace officer, failing to give aid or information, plus additional petty offense citations, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

Batavia officers were investigating a crash just after 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at the intersection W. Fabyan Parkway and Western Avenue and had squads, with emergency lights on, to alert other drivers to the hazard in the road, the release stated.

A white 2002 Chevy Tahoe traveling east on Fabyan failed to stop and crashed into one of the marked police cars at a high rate of speed; an officer was outside of the squad at the time and narrowly missed being hit, according to the release.

The Tahoe driver turned north on Western Avenue then onto cul-de-sac before being stopped by officers from the Batavia and Geneva police departments.

Nobody was injured in the second crash, but both the Batavia police car and the Tahoe suffered heavy damage.