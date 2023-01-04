Authorities: Grayslake woman spit on officers after being arrested

A 32-year-old Grayslake woman is facing aggravated battery to a police officer charges after authorities said she spit on two Lake County sheriff's deputies while being processed on drunken driving charges.

Authorities said Kiara Pearson was driving drunk late Tuesday when the vehicle she was driving veered off Volo Village Road, just east of Route 12. A lieutenant with the sheriff's office noticed the vehicle trying to escape the ditch when it backed into a utility pole.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the lieutenant spoke with Pearson and determined she was driving under the influence, so she was arrested and transported to the Lakemoor police station for processing shortly after 10 p.m.

While being processed, authorities said, Pearson spat at two sheriff's deputies, striking both in the face, and then "bragged she had a communicable disease."

The deputies were evaluated at a hospital and will undergo additional testing to determine if they were infected.

No bond amount for Pearson was given.