Arlington Heights Road upgrade through Elk Grove 'substantially completed'

A $7.1 million project to reconstruct and improve a 1.2-mile stretch of Arlington Heights Road through Elk Grove Village is substantially complete, the village announced recently.

The work, which covered an area from Turner Avenue near the southern village limits to Brantwood Avenue near Salt Creek, included the addition of a center bidirectional left-turn lane. That's hoped to alleviate congestion on the busy road, where drivers turning onto side streets can cause traffic backups and sometimes accidents.

The project, funded by the village and Cook County, also included a widened sidewalk, improved curb ramps and decorative crosswalks at eight locations on side street approaches to Arlington Heights Road, as well as the busy intersection of Arlington Heights and Biesterfield roads.

The final touches will take place when the weather warms up in the spring.