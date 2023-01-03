Two arrested after gunfire in Elgin

Officers responded at 3:26 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire on the 500 block of Lavoie Avenue, the Elgin Police Department said in a social media post.

Authorities said someone in a vehicle fired a shot into the air during an argument with people walking on a sidewalk, and one of the pedestrians fired back.

Steven Andrade, 18, of the 300 block of Wellington Avenue in Elgin was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, mob action, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon by someone who is not eligible for a FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Andrade appeared in bond court Monday and was released on his recognizance.

The juvenile was taken to the Kane County Youth Home.