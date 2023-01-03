Plans begin for Highland Park anniversary remembrance, permanent memorial of parade tragedy

Highland Park officials soon will begin planning how to observe the anniversary of the mass shooting on the Fourth of July this year, considering whether to have a parade through downtown again or perhaps a walk. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Six months after the tragic Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, city and park district officials are outlining the planning process for this summer's observance of the anniversary as well as a longer-term project to create a permanent memorial.

An important starting point will be soliciting input from families of the victims -- whom city officials have stayed in contact with -- along with more general public feedback, City Manager Ghida Neukirch said.

"We want to be thoughtful and considerate of the victims and all the families impacted," she said.

Seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in the mass shooting. Highland Park recently hired another victim liaison as the planning of a remembrance and permanent memorial is about to begin.

At its Jan. 23 meeting, the city council meeting will consider creating a panel to make recommendations, Neukirch said.

The memorial would be a long-term undertaking of significant cost, with the intention of it ultimately replacing the temporary memorial at the Rose Garden adjacent to city hall, she said. The location of the permanent memorial is yet to be determined.

Decisions about exactly how the anniversary of the tragedy will be observed are expected during the first quarter of the year.

Highland Park city and park district officials closely collaborate on typical Independence Day celebrations. The city focuses largely on the parade, while the park district organizes the accompanying Fourth Fest.

While nothing has been decided, organizers have considered the possibility of a walk instead of a celebratory parade on July 4. And while fireworks have not been ruled out, cost proposals for such alternatives as a light show have been sought, Neukirch said.

Some residents have requested that some form of parade take place in 2023, she said.

The Park District of Highland Park will be heavily involved with the planning for this summer, Executive Director Brian Romes said.

While Waukesha, Wisconsin, observed the anniversary of its 2021 Christmas parade tragedy by making the remembrance and the 2022 parade separate events on different days, Romes said Highland Park will be seeking inspiration from many sources both within and outside the city.

"Everything is so preliminary," he said. "We're looking at every community that's suffered a tragedy similar to this to evaluate what they've done. But every community is unique, and every tragedy is unique."