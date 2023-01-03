Metra service disrupted near Glen Ellyn after pedestrian struck, killed by freight train

Metra's Union Pacific West Line experienced extensive delays near Glen Ellyn after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train Tuesday, officials said.

The Union Pacific freight train was stopped on the tracks, blocking all three downtown Glen Ellyn crossings at Park Boulevard, Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

The train did not block any Wheaton crossings, Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said, but College Avenue was closed between Wilmette Street and Hill Avenue while police investigated the pedestrian's death.

Commuter service on Metra's UP West Line was disrupted during the afternoon rush. Inbound and outbound trains were operating with long delays, and Metra advised passengers to use the BNSF Line or other alternate transportation.

By 6 p.m., an extra outbound train was set to leave Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center and make all stops to Elburn, according to a Metra alert.

Glenbard West High School students were instructed to use the Taylor Street tunnel to bypass the train tracks, district officials said in a message to parents just before 2 p.m. Police informed the school there was an accident on the tracks on the Wheaton-Glen Ellyn border.

"We believe the blockage will continue through dismissal," the school message stated. "This will require some students to change their route home. Any student needing to cross the tracks should use the Taylor Street underpass but expect delays."

The identity of the pedestrian has not been disclosed.