Home invasion reported in Des Plaines
Updated 1/3/2023 4:33 PM
Three intruders broke into a Des Plaines house and ransacked the place early Sunday before leaving with cash, jewelry and a purse, police said.
No one was hurt in the home invasion, which occurred about 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of Cedar Court. A 24-year-old man was home at the time.
The intruders, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, came in through a back door and tore up bedrooms, according to a news release.
All were described as young men with covered faces, the release said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.