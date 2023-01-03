Home invasion reported in Des Plaines

Three intruders broke into a Des Plaines house and ransacked the place early Sunday before leaving with cash, jewelry and a purse, police said.

No one was hurt in the home invasion, which occurred about 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of Cedar Court. A 24-year-old man was home at the time.

The intruders, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, came in through a back door and tore up bedrooms, according to a news release.

All were described as young men with covered faces, the release said.