 

District 89 offers tip line to report bullying, threats

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/3/2023 3:56 PM

Students and families in Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 can now use a confidential tip line to report bullying, threats or classmates in crisis.

Safe2Help is a free service created by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. In District 89, it will replace the "SpeakUp for Safety" program.

 

Students and families can report bullying or safety concerns by calling Safe2Help at (844) 4-SAFE-IL or (844) 472-3345; texting SAFE2, which is 72332; emailing help@Safe2HelpIL.com; through an online form at app.safe22helpil.com; or by downloading the free "Safe2Help" app.

The Safe2Help staff will monitor submissions every hour of every day. Safe2Help will alert school district officials immediately about any life-threatening situations. If the school staff cannot be reached about an imminent threat, Safe2Help could contact local law enforcement, according to the district.

For details, visit safe2helpil.com.

