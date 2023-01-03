 

Deadline nearing for Mundelein farmers market logo contest

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/3/2023 3:54 PM

A community contest to design a new logo for Mundelein's farmers market ends this week.

The logo will be used on social media, electronic newsletters, print materials and more.

 

The winner will receive $100 and a special dedication when the market opens this summer.

Entries must be submitted as JPEG files by Friday to mundeleincc@gmail.com. Multiple entrees are permitted. Entries should include the artist's name, phone number, address and email address.

The winner will be notified by Jan. 31.

