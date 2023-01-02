Snowmobile safety education course Jan. 14 in Lake Villa

A snowmobile safety education course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan 14, at the Lake County Forest Preserve District's operations and public safety building, 19808 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa.

There is no charge, but registration is required at (847) 968-3404 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Completing eight hours of instruction and passing a written exam allows youth ages 12 and older to earn a state certificate of competency so they can operate a snowmobile on their own. Minimum age for the safety course is 11; 12 for certification.

Visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources online for more information about snowmobile safety education.