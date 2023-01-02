Rotary offering scholarships for vocational students

The Rotary Club of Huntley is accepting scholarship applications from local students pursuing vocational or trade careers and working toward an associate degree, diploma or certificate.

The scholarships are worth $1,500 and will be awarded to 15 students living in Chicago's North, Northwest and many Western suburbs.

Candidates must be sponsored by their local Rotary Club and show good high school grades in relevant subjects, work experience in their chosen field, volunteer work in their chosen field, good extracurricular activities and character recommendations.

The Huntley Rotary Club will screen applicants and sponsor one or two students each to the suburban Rotary selection committee. That committee will interview and screen applicants further to help determine the vocational scholarship winners.

Information and the application form can be found at rotary6440.org/sitepage/vocational-service. The deadline to apply is March 1, and applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 323, Huntley, Illinois 60142, or to HuntleyRotary@yahoo.com.