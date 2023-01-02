Experience Ukrainian music, culture in Elgin Sunday

The Gail Borden Library's Global Neighbor Series on Sunday, Jan. 8, will feature the history and culture of Ukraine.

The program at the library's main branch, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin, will feature a performance by the Chicago Cossacks, a Ukrainian music, song and dance ensemble.

The event, set for 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., also will feature samples of Ukrainian food.

Registration for the program can be done online at gailborden.info/register, by calling (847) 429-4597 or in person at any library location.