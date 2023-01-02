Elgin man faces child pornography charges

An Elgin man has been charged with possessing and reproducing child pornography.

Noe Delgado Jr., 26, of the 400 block of Franklin Boulevard, appeared before a Kane County judge on the charges Sunday. Bail was set at $100,000 and he remained in custody Monday at the Kane County jail, records indicate.

The charges allege that he had child pornography on March 18 and July 5, 2022.

The most serious charges are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.

Delgado is scheduled to return to court Jan. 6.