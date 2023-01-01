Vocational scholarships available from Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Huntley is accepting applications from local students pursuing vocational or trade careers and working toward an associate degree, diploma or certificate.

The scholarships are worth $1,500 and will be awarded to 15 students living in the North, Northwest and many Western suburbs, according to a news release.

Candidates must be sponsored by their local Rotary Club and show good high school grades in relevant subjects, work experience in their chosen field, volunteerism, good extracurricular activities and character recommendations.

Details and the application form can be found at rotary6440.org/sitepage/vocational-service. The deadline to apply is March 1, and applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 323, Huntley, IL 60142, or emailed to HuntleyRotary@yahoo.com.