No one hurt in fire near Mundelein

No one was injured in a fire that left a Mundelein-area building uninhabitable Sunday, authorities said.

Mundelein firefighters responded to the blaze on the 300 block of Hickory Street at 11:47 a.m. Arriving crews noted the structure fell within the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found a blaze on the first floor that extended to the second level and attic area. No one was living in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Countryside Fire Protection District was assisted by multiple Lake County fire departments, Mundelein police and Lake County sheriff's deputies.