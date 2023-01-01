Hoffman Estates seeks host families for two Sister Cities exchanges

The Sister Cities Commission of Hoffman Estates is seeking host families for two cultural exchanges in 2023, as it prepares to welcome guests from the village's Sister City of Angoulême, France.

The first exchange is scheduled for April 15-22, when three culinary students and two instructors will visit and participate in the Chamber of Commerce Bon Appétit restaurant event on April 20.

The second exchange is scheduled for June 21-28, when four runners will be in town to participate in the Fit America race, held at Bell Works Chicagoland (the former AT&T headquarters) on June 24.

A host family meeting will be held prior to the exchanges, which will include development of daily itineraries and transportation options for the guests.

Host families are not required to speak French, and do not need to be available each day, as the commission will accompany exchange guests to outings.

For more information, call Jill Wood-Naatz at (847) 507-9724 or email jill.woodnaatz@gmail.com.