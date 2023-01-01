Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling Mundelein garage fire

A fire damaged a garage attached to a Mundelein home early Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of Hammond Street about 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived within three minutes and found the garage engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

The residents of the home, as well as the family dog, had evacuated on their own.

Some fire extended into the attic, but the blaze was declared under control at 3:31 a.m.

No residents or pets were injured, but one firefighter was treated for minor injuries. Damage estimates were not available Sunday, and the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze was fought by 22 firefighters. Mundelein crews were assisted by Mundelein police and firefighters from Countryside, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Gurnee, Lake Villa, Deerfield, Lake Forest and Lincolnshire.