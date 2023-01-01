Authorities: Wheeling man painted swastikas on Elmhurst church he used to attend

A Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on an Elmhurst church has been charged with a felony hate crime, authorities said Sunday.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, also has been charged with one felony count of institutional vandalism.

Judge Robert Miller on Sunday ordered Stumpfoll held in DuPage County jail on $100,000 bail. He would have to post $10,000 to be released from custody pretrial.

Authorities said Stumpfoll went to the Pathway Community Church around midnight Dec. 30, painted seven swastikas on the church windows and then fled.

"It is alleged Mr. Stumpfoll was a prior member and specifically targeted this church," Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said in a statement.

Stumpfoll was arrested at his home on the 900 block of Elizabeth Court in Wheeling without incident, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Stumpfoll is next due in court for his arraignment on Jan. 30 in Wheaton.