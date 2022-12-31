Trapped woman rescued from vehicle on ridge in Algonquin

A woman was rescued Saturday morning after her SUV crashed on a tree-lined ridge in Algonquin, trapping her. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local News Network

A woman was rescued Saturday morning after her SUV crashed on the sloping roadside just off Route 31 and Oakwood Court in Algonquin, an official from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District said in a news release.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 7 a.m. and found the black SUV 30 feet off the road, down a steep, tree-lined slope. The woman was trapped inside.

Crews used extraction equipment to free the driver, who was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, fire district Capt. Erick Kennedy said.

The Algonquin Police Department and the McHenry County MABAS 5 technical rescue team assisted in the rescue, Kennedy said.