Suburban Skyview: Redevelopment opportunities for Libertyville's Foulds Macaroni Factory

Former macaroni factory is No. 5 on redevelopment list

The former Foulds Macaroni Factory at 520 E. Church St. remains vacant in an industrial area on Libertyville's east side. The company once made multiple pasta products including No Yolks and Kraft dinners at its 100,000-square-foot facility.

The 29-acre property is listed at No. 5 in Libertyville's top 10 redevelopment opportunities and priorities. It sits just a couple of blocks east of the village's historic downtown. The property is zoned for industrial use but may be better suited to a mix of residential and commercial uses.

The original building was constructed in 1894 and housed a ladder factory. Timber from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago was used for construction.

Foulds Milling Co. was based in Cincinnati and moved to Libertyville in the early 1900s. The company ceased operations in 2014.

