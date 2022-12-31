State Supreme Court halts abolition of cash bail

The Illinois Supreme Court halted the abolition of the cash bail system in the state on Saturday, just a day before that landmark criminal justice reform was poised to take effect.

The bail system overhaul -- written into law as the Pretrial Fairness Act and the most controversial provision of the state's widely scrutinized SAFE-T Act -- was thrown off this week when a Kankakee County judge sided with authorities in 64 counties who sued to block it.

In his ruling, Judge Thomas Cunnington wrote that "the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat."

