Images: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 1927-2022
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican soon after his election on April 19, 2005.
Pope Francis, right, greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the end of a meeting with elderly faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sept. 28, 2014.
Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain on Nov. 6, 2010.
Pope John Paul II, left, stands next to German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger at the Vatican in 1979. Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI.
The Rev. Joseph Ratzinger greets children in front of the Ramersdorfer Marienkirche (Church of Mary) after being nominated archbishop on May 23, 1977. Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II accompanies Pope Benedict XVI as he leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 16, 2010.
Pope Benedict XVI waves from his popemobile as he arrives in Revolution Square to celebrate a Mass in Havana, Cuba, on March 28, 2012.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends a Mass prior to the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, formally starting the Jubilee of Mercy, at the Vatican on Dec. 8, 2015.
Pilgrims react as they approach Pope Benedict XVI and kiss his right hand at Cuatro Vientos airport in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 20, 2011.
Pope Benedict XVI leaves after celebrating his last general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27, 2013.
Pope Benedict XVI meets with Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, on March 28, 2012.
Pope Benedict XVI puts on a hat presented to him by a young man representing the youth from Latin America in Madrid's Cibeles square on Aug. 18, 2011.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends a consistory led by Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Feb. 22, 2014.
Pope Benedict XVI rides in the popemobile as he leaves Fatima's Sanctuary in Portugal on May 12, 2010.
Pope Benedict XVI, top right, kneels in prayer in front of the casket of late Pope John Paul II, laid out in state at the Altar of the Confession inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the end of a solemn celebration in St. Peter's Square where John Paul II was beatified on May 1, 2011.
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a special Mass for the sick in front of the Basilica of the Rosary in Lourdes, France, on Sept. 15, 2008.
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on July 10, 2009.
Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional keffeyeh that was presented to him during his visit to the Lady of Peace Church in Amman, Jordan, on May 8, 2009.
President George W. Bush walks with Pope Benedict XVI to the Lourdes Grotto at the Vatican on June 13, 2008.
Pope Benedict XVI walks through the gate of the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, with sign above reading in German "Work will set you free", in Oswiecim, Poland, on May 28, 2006.
Bavarian State Governor Franz Joseph Strauss gives a crucifix as a farewell gift to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger before he left to head the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in 1982. Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI.
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger blesses the coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II during the funeral
Pope Benedict XVI, left, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I greet the faithful from a balcony of the Ecumenical Patriarchate after attending the Divine Liturgy together in the nearby Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 30, 2006.
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger presents a book with the documents issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith during a news conference at the Vatican on Dec. 12, 1985. Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI.
Pope Benedict XVI blesses faithful as he leaves St. Peter's Square at the Vatican at the end of his weekly general audience.
