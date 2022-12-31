Grammar Moses: Resolving to write better with no negative effects

By Jim Baumann

Today is a time for reflection and rejuvenation and of shame and penance for whatever high-jinks you got up to last night.

I won't add to the pressure in your heads. But when you're good and ready, consider dropping me a line with a personal resolution regarding what you'd like to work on this year to improve your communication skills.

Like publicly setting a weight-loss goal, it's sure to cause a shame spiral by February. Come on, it'll be fun.

I'll get the conversation started.

I want to get back to learning a new word every day. Like the universe, our language keeps expanding. It's difficult to keep up with it.

So I hereby resolve to learn a new word -- werk! -- or an old word that's new to me -- flagitious -- every day. And to keep a list so I don't forget them. How will I do that? By reading new books and classics.

I threw this question out to the newsroom. These are people who always strive to refine their craft.

Here is what some of them had to say:

• I wish you no "negative effects" in 2023. And that the phrase "negative effect" in its various forms is constrained. Why say that something will "negatively affect" something else when you could say "harm," "hurt," "diminish," "reduce" or anything more specific? Why mention the "negative effects" when you could say "damages," "problems," "issues," or, again, anything more specific and less jargony? All in all, have a very positive new year.

Neil Holdway

Deputy Managing Editor/Late News

• I resolve to rewrite any dangling modifier that crosses my path. "Growing up, her mother had to work two jobs to support the family" will become "When she was growing up, her mother had to work two jobs to support the family."

Susan Klovstad

Assistant Weekend Editor

• I resolve to determine when to use "affect" and when to use "effect."

Dave Oberhelman

Staff Writer

Here is a little help, Dave. "Affect" is almost always a verb, one that apparently will enrage Neil when you combine it with "negatively."

However, it can also be a noun describing a display of emotion: "Sean's affect suggested he was pleased with receiving several rare Funko Pop! figurines for Christmas."

"Effect" is almost always a noun.

"Your taunting has no ill effect on my mood."

The rare case when "effect" is used as a verb is when something is brought about or caused to happen. "A thick blanket of snow that insulates trees will help effect a strong apple crop."

Speaking of bad apples, here is what Suburban Tax Watchdog Jake Griffin had to offer: "I've got two. 1. Stop splitting infinitives. 2. Figure out what an infinitive is."

Resolve to write carefully!

