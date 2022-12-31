Cupich, other local Catholic leaders express admiration for late Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI blesses faithful as he arrives at St. Paul's Basilica in Rome on Jan. 25, 2006, to preside over a Vespers Mass. The Vatican announced Saturday that Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger, had died at age 95. Associated Press

Local Catholic leaders expressed their admiration for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died early Saturday at 95.

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich said Benedict showed people what it meant to fulfill the ancient command to love God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind. And by resigning as pope in 2013, Benedict taught that belief in God means completely placing our trust in divine providence, Cupich said.

When Benedict resigned he cited "a lack of strength of mind and body," due to his advanced age of 85.

"It was remarkable," said the Rev. John Dearhammer of Mission San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights. "He was very honest with his own health. He realized he couldn't give his full energy to the work and that seems to me to show a great deal of humility and service."

Dearhammer said he was glad Benedict no longer is suffering.

Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet highlighted Benedict's long career of service in a statement Saturday.

"He served God as a priest, archbishop, cardinal and pope, and enlightened Catholics worldwide with his thoughtful theological writings," Hicks said. "May he rest in peace."

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born on April 16, 1927, in the town of Marktl in southern Germany. Ratzinger became a priest in 1951, was elevated to cardinal in 1977, then became pope in 2005. In his statement, Cupich quoted a prayer that Pope Francis made earlier this year, "May St. Joseph help us to live the mystery of death in the best possible way. For a Christian, the good death is an experience of the mercy of God, who comes close to us even in that last moment of our life."