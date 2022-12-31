Barn catches fire in Barrington Hills
Updated 12/31/2022 9:13 PM
No injuries were reported Saturday in a Barrington Hills barn fire.
The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the barn at 15 Spring Lane at 2:07 p.m., according to a news release.
Firefighters responded in less than four minutes, the news release said, but the barn was fully in flames by the time crews arrived.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.