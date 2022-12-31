 

Balloon drop highlights Noon Year's celebration in Palatine

  Children catch balloons as they drop during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

      Children catch balloons as they drop during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Aubrey Sanchez, 5, of Mount Prospect gathers balloons following the balloon drop during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

      Aubrey Sanchez, 5, of Mount Prospect gathers balloons following the balloon drop during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Evie Castiglione, 6, of Arlington Heights celebrates a goal while playing bubble hockey with her dad, Josh, during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

      Evie Castiglione, 6, of Arlington Heights celebrates a goal while playing bubble hockey with her dad, Josh, during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Anna Marie Diaz, 3, of Palatine dances with an inflatable star during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

      Anna Marie Diaz, 3, of Palatine dances with an inflatable star during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Conrad Cima, 6, of Palatine plays in the Candyland area during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

      Conrad Cima, 6, of Palatine plays in the Candyland area during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 12/31/2022 3:01 PM

Kids shrieked with delight when a netful holding more than 100 balloons floated downward above their heads during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

The event gave 100 kids, ages 8 and under, a chance to usher in the New Year before their bedtimes.

 

Aside from the fun and games including Candyland, bouncy houses, crafts, snacks and a DJ, the event gave younger kids a chance to realize that a new year was approaching.

"So they kind of understand what New Year's is about," said Cindy Fracassi, assistant facilities manager. "I always look at it like a teachable moment for parents."

