Balloon drop highlights Noon Year's celebration in Palatine
Updated 12/31/2022 3:01 PM
Kids shrieked with delight when a netful holding more than 100 balloons floated downward above their heads during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.
The event gave 100 kids, ages 8 and under, a chance to usher in the New Year before their bedtimes.
Aside from the fun and games including Candyland, bouncy houses, crafts, snacks and a DJ, the event gave younger kids a chance to realize that a new year was approaching.
"So they kind of understand what New Year's is about," said Cindy Fracassi, assistant facilities manager. "I always look at it like a teachable moment for parents."
