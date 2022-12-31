Balloon drop highlights Noon Year's celebration in Palatine

Kids shrieked with delight when a netful holding more than 100 balloons floated downward above their heads during the Noon Year's celebration Saturday at Salt Creek Sports Center in Palatine.

The event gave 100 kids, ages 8 and under, a chance to usher in the New Year before their bedtimes.

Aside from the fun and games including Candyland, bouncy houses, crafts, snacks and a DJ, the event gave younger kids a chance to realize that a new year was approaching.

"So they kind of understand what New Year's is about," said Cindy Fracassi, assistant facilities manager. "I always look at it like a teachable moment for parents."