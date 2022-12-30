Westbound I-88 closed near Farnsworth Avenue

All lanes of westbound I-88 are closed due to an accident between Orchard Road and Farnsworth Avenue, according to an Aurora Police Department traffic alert.

The southbond Farnsworth Avenue ramp also has been closed. The crash occurred at milepost 118.5. Aurora police were assisting state troopers at the scene.

The Aurora Police Department asks drivers to use alternative routes until further notice.