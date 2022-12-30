Sugar Grove officials approve separation agreement with longtime village administrator

The village of Sugar Grove has approved a separation agreement to relieve longtime Village Administrator Brent Eichelberger of his duties.

The village board approved the employment separation and release agreement with Eichelberger at its Dec. 20 meeting. Eichelberger has served as village administrator for 21 years.

Sugar Grove President Jen Konen said she could not get into the specifics regarding Eichelberger's departure.

"While the village board cannot specifically discuss the details of personnel-related matters, it recognizes that the vacancy of a key administrative position can be challenging," she said. "However, the administrator (Eichelberger) has graciously agreed to continue serving the village as a resource during this transitional period. Ultimately, the village board is committed to moving forward in a manner that ensures that the best interests of the village and its residents are being served and that all of the administrator's contractual obligations are fulfilled."

Konen said village services will not change. She thanked Eichelberger for his service.

Eichelberger was hired in 2001, the same year former Sugar Grove President Sean Michels was elected after replacing Mike Douglas who resigned in late 1999. Michels served as village president for five terms before Konen defeated him in 2021.

Before replacing John Morris in Sugar Grove, Eichelberger served as village administrator for South Elgin beginning in 1997. He started in South Elgin as an intern in 1993.

Eichelberger could not be reached for comment.