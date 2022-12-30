 

Sheriff's office says driver who fled was carrying automatic weapon

By Maia Luem
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/30/2022 11:02 PM

A 25-year-old Chicago man who was arrested Friday after fleeing police during a traffic stop in Hampshire Township had an automatic weapon with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

A Kane County deputy stopped Willie Turner, of the 300 block of East 132nd Place, about noon at Route 20 and Interstate 90. He was driving a blue Dodge Charger with an Indiana license plate, and the deputy found probable cause to search the vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday night.

 

Turner fought with deputies and fled. He later was located at the Road Ranger in Hampshire by the Hampshire Police Department, the news release said.

Turner fought with the Hampshire officers, who subdued him with a stun gun, the news release said.

The officers said he had the gun concealed on his ankle, according to the news release.

Turner was taken to Sherman Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Turner faces 10 charges --- including possessing a machine gun as a felon, driving on a revoked license, possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest -- the news release said.

