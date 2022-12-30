SCARCE shares collection sites for turning Christmas trees into mulch

Live Christmas trees past their prime can be turned into mulch instead of winding up in a landfill, and SCARCE offers a list of collection sites at https://www.scarce.org/christmas-tree-and-light-recycling-2022/.

All nine DuPage County townships are mulching live trees. They go on to help the soil instead of generating methane gasses in a landfill.