SCARCE shares collection sites for turning Christmas trees into mulch
Updated 12/30/2022 4:44 PM
Live Christmas trees past their prime can be turned into mulch instead of winding up in a landfill, and SCARCE offers a list of collection sites at https://www.scarce.org/christmas-tree-and-light-recycling-2022/.
All nine DuPage County townships are mulching live trees. They go on to help the soil instead of generating methane gasses in a landfill.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.