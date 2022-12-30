 

Police: Boy wounded in shooting in Prospect Heights

 
Updated 12/30/2022 9:53 AM

Prospect Heights police early Friday responded to what's believed to be the gang-related shooting of a boy.

While driving in the 800 block of the city's Piper Lane at about 2:10 a.m., a Prospect Heights police officer reported hearing multiple shots fired.

 

Other officers responded to the call and found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound on his lower back on the 600 block of Apple Drive. His injury has been described as not life-threatening.

The responding officers applied trauma bandaging to the victim, who was transported to a local triage hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

