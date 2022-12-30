Police: Boy wounded in shooting in Prospect Heights
Updated 12/30/2022 9:53 AM
Prospect Heights police early Friday responded to what's believed to be the gang-related shooting of a boy.
While driving in the 800 block of the city's Piper Lane at about 2:10 a.m., a Prospect Heights police officer reported hearing multiple shots fired.
Other officers responded to the call and found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound on his lower back on the 600 block of Apple Drive. His injury has been described as not life-threatening.
The responding officers applied trauma bandaging to the victim, who was transported to a local triage hospital for treatment.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.