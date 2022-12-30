Lombard to hold blood drive at Yorktown Center, downtown

The village of Lombard is hosting a winter blood drive on Jan. 10.

People can donate blood from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lower level of the Yorktown Center shopping mall outside of Von Maur.

The blood drive will then move downtown, to the First Church of Lombard Fellowship Hall, at 220 S. Main St., from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Donors must bring a photo ID such as a driver's license or passport, and masks are required. The process for donating blood generally takes about an hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments, according to Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

For details, visit villageoflombard.org/blooddrives.