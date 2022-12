Lake County property transfers for Nov. 23-30, 2022

Antioch

$340,000; 39906 N Harbor Ridge Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Barbara Hagstrom to Gail Roberts

$278,000; 784 Churchill Court, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Kenneth W Schemmel to Barbara Herman

$230,000; 607 Orchard St., Antioch; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Brittney L Pierson to Natasha Barr

$202,500; 390 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Valentin Serna to MJRM Properties Llc Series 390

Beach Park

$325,000; 10060 W Fairbanks Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by William H Johnson to John Drady

$195,000; 38318 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Michael Bellefeuille to Byron Michel Castellanos

$174,000; 10551 W Woodland Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Alison Halwege to Eric Tripoli

Deerfield

$550,000; 1235 Gordon Terrace, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Leonard E Burd to Robert Deutsch

$405,000; 833 Swallow St., Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Konstantin Semenchenko to Anusuya Manoharan

$210,000; 352 Kelburn Rd Unit 321, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Candace J Potempa to Alvin Lee

Fox Lake

$428,500; 14 N Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Michael Butler to Jason Dutmers

$86,000; 61 Aspen Colony Unit 3, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jacek Olejniczak to Mark Korabik

Grayslake

$460,000; 1201 Hedgerow Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Adam Glenn Scott to Caroline Gully

$391,500; 222 Bobolink Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Nicholas Livas to Valeriya Barybina

$289,000; 576 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Maile Brock to Alexander K Horemis

$265,000; 977 Harris Rd Unit 11, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Karthik Krishnamurthy to Anna M Powers

$222,000; 33060 N John Mogg Road, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Douglas B Gialds to Graham R Berson

$219,000; 1415 Doolittle Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nicholas Schroeder to Anaclaire Wendt

$215,000; 148 Augusta St., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Matthew Weiser to Daniel D Busse

Gurnee

$636,500; 34823 N Oak Knoll Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Frank Pacholec to Venoncia M Bate Ambrus

$455,000; 699 Snow Cap Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jacquelyn M Cotey to Jessie L Gorman

$360,000; 7422 Korbel Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Elzbieta Jurczak

$280,000; 13565 W Nemesis Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Bruce C Lindstrom to Sabir Ahamed

$240,000; 18548 W Woodland Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jael M Mejia Gutierrez to Heather M Royce

$215,000; 36459 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Francisco R Vela to April Hutchens

Hawthorn Woods

$625,000; 25460 N Nancy Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Adam D Tjardes

Highland Park

$625,000; 500 Broadview Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Marie Lutz to James B Hathaway

$520,000; 523 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Susan Schechtman to Marc Simon Mandel

$482,500; 920 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Brantley Gerchikov to Fernando Ruben Cueli

$475,000; 2834 Lexington Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Alexey Volkov to Joshua Fried

$425,000; 940 Augusta Way Unit 210, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Homewerx Llc to Irene Bronstein

$355,000; 2382 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mary Ann Armenante Chandler to Carmen R Alvarez Mooses

Highwood

$189,000; 219 Western Ave., Highwood; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Dani Mirasol

Ingleside

$466,000; 184 Hollow Way, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Charles W Starnes to Juan Cabral

$315,000; 36131 N Hazelwood Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Nancy Loomis Schroeder to Tammy Mortensen

$183,500; 25574 W Grant Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Erik Edgerton to Chester J Wulf

Island Lake

$390,000; 403 Channel Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Michael A Francisco to Ryan Martensen

$142,000; 27581 Walnut Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Amanda Lares to Ryan Rieb

$112,000; 317 Northern Court, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Michael J Masino to Susana Carrillo

Kildeer

$623,500; 23116 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Rakesh Patel

Lake Bluff

$445,000; 25 Warrington Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Caroline T Browning to Daniel G Flagstad

$355,000; 300 E Woodland Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Syed J Iftekaruddin to Ronald Michael Hurley

$275,000; 133 Pembroke Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Yang Liu to Scott Green

Lake Villa

$425,000; 601 Hampton Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Terrance L Collins to Matthew Pickett

$305,000; 2101 Wood Oak Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Kriz F Jalandoni to Jovany Garcia

$199,000; 36920 N Mary Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Brandon Sandoval to David Scharm

$178,000; 25639 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Sara Garay to Sergiy Korzhuk

$171,000; 38770 N Gratton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Richard Theis to Adam J Theis

$120,000; 36624 N Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Guy Seelye to Calvin Gapinski

Lake Zurich

$487,000; 221 Sandy Point Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Joel Honegger to Eric Noonan

$421,500; 161 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by NVR Inc to Mingming Akers

$365,000; 844 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by James Flores to James Lowe

Lakemoor

$352,000; 28676 W Schlesser Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Reid J Dawson to Andrea Louise Lewis

$65,000; 44 Beacon Bay, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Maureen Schorsch to Cindy Paulus

Libertyville

$303,000; 219 N Butterfield Road, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Witt Holdings Llc to Aaron Rieck

$299,000; 154 School St Unit T5, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Peter S Josephsen to Robert Burnidge

$296,000; 17057 W Cunningham Court, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vicky L Oakley to Amy Du Bois

$185,000; 757 Garfield Ave Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Melinda S Tom to Sean W Hitzeman

$177,500; 2260 N Hanlon Road, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Architel Limited to M3 Builders Llc

Lincolnshire

$435,000; 33 Kings Cross Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by US Bank NA to Petru Popa

$325,000; 851 Sutton Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Ann A Hajicek to Yumin Jiang

Lindenhurst

$275,000; 50 Hawthorne Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Suzanne H Harvey to Michelle Sator

$230,000; 2887 Falling Waters Ln Unit 27-2887D, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jolt Properties Llc Series I to Lisa G Williams

Mundelein

$455,000; 329 Bingham Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Theodore F Castellucci to Michael Whalen

$394,500; 2858 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Craig Brider

$275,000; 158 E Emerald Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Adam J Blackshaw to Luis F Torres Medina

North Chicago

$225,000; 2106 Dugdale Road, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Raul Almanza to Cristobal Hernandez Fuentes

$205,000; 1911 Audrey Nixon Blvd, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Martin Bader Sr to Dulce E Sanchez Flores

$154,000; 1805 Hervey Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Nathian Cerda to Axel Hellstrom

$150,000; 2311 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by North Shore Management Service to Gloria Lorena Lopez Rangel

$120,000; 1242 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 Llc to Gabriella Custer

$105,000; 1511 Argonne Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Freestyle Investments Llc to Francisco Felix

$85,000; 3345 Beacon St Unit 35, North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Curtis J Hadley to Diana C Bartlett

Riverwoods

$650,000; 3440 Deerfield Road, Riverwoods; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kenneth R Olson to Arnold Henning

Round Lake

$320,000; 34093 N Bluestem Road, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Antwaun C Washington

$237,500; 1780 S Hamlin Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Renuka Pagadala to Julian Drygas

$137,000; 24716 W Passavant Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by V I P Holding Co to Teresa Villasenor Bahena

Round Lake Beach

$355,000; 2230 W Forest Cove Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Lori Taylor to Nathan Gomez

$280,000; 2443 N Quaker Hollow Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Dorothy J Hayden to Mark D Moeller

$260,000; 918 Diana Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mars Tech to Linda C Jaehn

$250,000; 2210 N Pheasant Ridge Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Monica Ferlauto to Jermael Blunte

$225,000; 1114 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Sergio Garcia to Juvenal Garcia

$212,000; 24 S Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Horacio Sereno to Diana K Nezzer

$205,000; 1029 Kenilworth St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jose Luis Jimenez to Ariadna P Alberto

$200,000; 1106 N Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by TLC Commercial Properties Llc to Esteban Montes De Oca

$183,500; 1519 N Hickory Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by DBG Properties Llc to Jason Peters

$179,000; 438 Normandie Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Luis A Torres Campos to Orville V Grant

$178,000; 1205 N Hickory Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Christopher L Piret to Kathleen Anne Meyers

Round Lake Park

$235,000; 374 Windridge Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Leszek Motyka to Carmelo Rosario

$135,000; 330 N Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by V I P Holding Co to Alejandro Carranza

Spring Grove

$305,500; 38292 N 8th St., Spring Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Brian A Buck to Eleanore T Escamilla

Vernon Hills

$410,000; 601 Saddlebrook Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Gary Ampulski to Colleen M Korthas

$319,000; 312 Richard Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Sourabh Rajpal to Kenneth Bruce Rothschild

$265,000; 214 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Roman Mednik to Tomasz Uciecha

Volo

$240,000; 124 Oak Knoll Court, Volo; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Victoria Rattray to Diana Lynn

$200,000; 118 Terra Meadow Circle, Volo; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Forrest Hill to Clarice Shiu

Wadsworth

$337,000; 38120 N Golf Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by George H Smith to Aracely Arias

$313,000; 3091 Midlane Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Diane Marie Wolden to Therese Anne Sturm

$230,000; 4603 Sawgrass Blvd, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Teresa Maynard to Amer Gabela

Wauconda

$348,000; 554 Meadowview Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Danuta Sasulski to Francisco Naranjo

$180,000; 428 Foster Road, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Ryan G Backlund to Scott M Ladwig Jr

Waukegan

$237,000; 2737 W Grove Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Judith L Jesse to Jose Antonio Pantoja Gomez

$235,000; 3027 Burris Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Cherry Manalang to Marek Kapheim

$230,000; 1307 Macarthur Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Marvelia Rodriguez to Shirley Roper

$225,000; 95 Willow Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jaime Herrera to Gerardo Ivan Arevalo Villasenor

$185,000; 1913 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Witt Holdings Llc to Deyja L Briggs

$170,000; 338 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Kelly A Dickson to Diana F Alvey

$170,000; 2128 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Raymundo Bahena to Blanca Gutierrez

$155,000; 2712 Oakland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Kimberly L Reck to Alex Cinqui

$151,000; 2341 Huron Terrace, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kimberlee Ruiz to Moises Orlando Rivera

$142,500; 1334 Judge Place, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by DBG Properties Llc to Juan H Nolasgo

$81,000; 2849 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Summit Investors Inc to Maria Carlin

Zion

$265,000; 811 20th St., Zion; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Omar E Gaytan to Marko Curiel

$255,000; 2404 Matthew Place, Zion; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Genoveva Lopez to Yadira Sanchez

$253,000; 10089 W Logan Court, Zion; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Melissa Barreiro to Yvens Evrard

$165,000; 2202 Lydia Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Brenda Hernandez to Karen Lagunas

$120,000; 2803 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by AW Services to Kayla Williams

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.