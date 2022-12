Kane County property transfers for Nov. 10-30, 2022

Algonquin

$485,000; 2030 Wynnfield Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Stacia Ann King to Raul Montoya Velasco

$175,000; 1670 Menoma Trail, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jared Trebes to Manuel Zavala

Aurora

$628,000; 1050 Oakhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Michael F Steffgen to Venkata Kiran Baki

$360,000; 4265 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jian Feng Yu to Prasantha Kumar Madey

$320,000; 1611 S Hampton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Benjamin A Topp to Patricia Williams

$255,000; 383 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Lavonzell Washington to Paul David Swistara

$235,000; 160 S River St Unit 211, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pnb Real Estate LLC to Daniel J Goding

$230,000; 531 Konen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Federico Vega

$225,000; 1475 Moss Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$223,000; 60 N Root St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Ruben Alcaraz to Porfirio Flores Jr

$170,500; 862 Taylor Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Janet M Perry Kiefel to Amari Moore

$165,000; 609 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by James Joseph to Cristian Almeida

$150,000; 1247 Marywood Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Julia Steensen to Mario Villagomez

$137,000; 923 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Sonia Carrillo

$127,000; 1979 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Domingo Gonzalez III to Colin Pieper

$125,000; 1050 Pershing St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pretium Mortgage Acquisition to Frederick Brown

$122,000; 1975 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Thu Thao Thi Lam to Pedro Perez

$119,500; 2005 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Raquel T Johnson to Tuan Dean

Batavia

$542,000; 480 Violet Lane, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Lance Zahner to Adam Boothe

$500,000; 616 Morton St., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Eileen M Gutierrez to Stanley J Niemiec

$345,000; 1660 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Matthew Savage to Kristin Nickelson

$310,000; 461 Cleveland Ave., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Ronald L Heins to Jeremy Ferg

$260,000; 1366 Spencer Lane, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Rodney D Carver to Veronique P Cardalda Goetz

$250,000; 320 S Prairie St., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Capital Enterprises LLC to Alexa R Norris

Carpentersville

$497,500; 4001 Stratford Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Mark Kolehmainen to David A Verdugo Rodriguez

$460,000; 3507 Carlisle Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Videsh P Patel to Zinovii Krokhmalnyi

$213,500; 62 Austin Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by William H Spence to Marcelino Beltran

$173,000; 133 Memory Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Real Q Co to Antonio Valdez

Dundee

$280,000; 35W070 Crescent Drive, Dundee; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Joseph Campbell to Anthony J Kierl

Elgin

$588,500; 3706 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kaci Tews

$582,500; 3708 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Steven Lafrenier

$549,500; 815 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Susmitha Dude

$542,500; 811 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sreedhar Tammineni

$532,000; 3710 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Raymond Stephen Mcfarland

$425,000; 714 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Frank Zeman to James W Gibbs

$415,000; 606 Donegal Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to Riley R Horkman

$375,000; 229 Pawtucket Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Samoeun Sang to Miroslaw Polaczyk

$326,500; 707 Cheyenne Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Brooks R Boyce to Tinamarie Perez

$315,000; 557 N Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Carole Ann Bailey to Cassandra Lee Ayres

$315,000; 224 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Jonathan Richard Green

$310,000; 200 S Channing St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Eddy Ramos to John Israel Villaflor Tipsay

$300,000; 336 St. Charles St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Blanca Esther Sifuentes to Ruben Gonzalez

$275,000; 1210 Borden Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Daniel Perez to Angel A Sanchez

$265,000; 132 N Weston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Virginia Bigler to Mark F Gerrish

$235,000; 534 Lucille Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Karen Davis to Krystyna Les

$230,000; 1175 Pegwood Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Wayne Foernssler to Jayzel Kurt Solamillo

$225,000; 1250 Leawood Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Michael A Glowe to Alin Garcia

$205,000; 803 Elma Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Wmsy Properties LLC to Edgar Vez Romero

$202,000; 1417 Longford Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jaclyn Hughes to Gabriela Guzman

$134,000; 1893 Castle Pines Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pablo Carlos to Alfredo Mendez

$125,000; 337 Chaparral Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Louise C Flores to Fundamental Value Inc

$112,500; 1850 W Highland Ave Unit F306, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Diane Peliwo to John Handchetz Jr

Geneva

$735,000; 2085 Wild Dunes Court, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Todd Krc to Steven M Kelly

$670,000; 1605 Fairway Court, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Peter Buh to Colin King

$615,000; 83 N Peck Road, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by David C Mccue to Sean T Knowles

$555,000; 747 Tanager Lane, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jennifer Pascoli to Steven Donaldson

$530,000; 2553 Camden St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jason M Dunnett to Francis Antony

$450,000; 302 Division St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John Martin Mcbean Sr to Edmund Lowrie

$428,500; 420 South St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Ronald M Hem to Stephen M Kuhn

$270,000; 622 Illinois St., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Tyler Clark Baert to Matthew Strnad

$260,000; 1250 Executive Pl Unit 301-303, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Land Options Inc to NZO Property Group LLC

$230,000; 2949 Caldwell Lane, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by James S Robinson to Mikhail I Strubler

$225,000; 10 Ford St Unit 103, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Richard John Williams to Alejandrina Garza

Gilberts

$565,000; 294 Rockville Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Mark D Woodrick to Mateusz Drwal

$381,500; 156 Valencia Pkwy Unit 66A, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Gilberts Town Center RFS IV to Robert A Wille Jr

$360,000; 175 Reston Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Katarzyna Kusiak to Iliaz Orozbaev

Hampshire

$215,500; 632 Vine St., Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Cristina R Severson to Leeanne Lynn Lober

Huntley

$282,000; 13046 Wisconsin Circle, Huntley; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Carole M Forbes to Charles B Holmer Jr

North Aurora

$445,000; 300 Westminster Court, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to James L Gatliff

$426,500; 2204 Bartram Road, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dustin S Weaver to Mitchell Carlson

$359,000; 1542 Westbury Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by David Michael Pudlik to Joseph Mork

$336,000; 48 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Diana M Law to Robert Driver

$282,500; 1173 Comiskey Ave Unit 1173, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Douglas A Carter to Nathan Castelli

Pingree Grove

$390,000; 1448 Crest Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Mark S Maksymowicz to Rheneashion Atkinson

$355,000; 530 Clearwater Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Angelique M Cnota

$340,000; 1114 Sarasota Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Samantha N Langton to Bradley Read

$290,000; 1730 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Mark S Walter

$235,000; 707 Anchorage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Christine Michelle Bailye to Gabriela Psenita

Port Barrington

$390,000; 447 Farnsworth Circle, Port Barrington; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Rupal P Patel to Ross J Kibby

South Elgin

$650,000; 920 W Parkview Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Gary M Tomaka to Dasarathy Srinivas

$342,500; 585 Independence Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Juan Jhovanny Zamudio Gonzalez to Elena Sandu

$270,000; 52 Ione Dr Unit D, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Linda M Irvine to John Cichon

$236,000; 9 Trenton Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Frances M Sutterlin to Stefanie Passo

$225,000; 1401 Timber Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Ma Gracia Angelica Thiel to Jessica Girardi

St. Charles

$750,000; 39W335 Cambridge Court, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Martin J Kleker to Devin John Skopek

$639,000; 2805 Greenwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Scott Soeder to Christina F Volke

$609,000; 6N577 Heritage Court, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Sandra Marie Bower to John N Farber

$390,000; 1120 S 10th St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Adam S Tesch to Gerald Vogus

$372,000; 1119 S 12th St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John N Farber to Joseph Edward Kearns

$325,500; 617 Horne St., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Michael E Mustard to Joseph A Crowell

$320,000; 5N775 Arboretum Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Scott N Swenor to Holly A Payne

$278,000; 42W310 Foxfield Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Emery F Harmon III to Angela Bend

$150,000; 1001 E Main St Unit F, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by TMDDS Properties LLC to Pristine Estates LLC

$120,000; 2020 Dean St Unit L-1, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Peoples Bank to Zareena A Khan

$113,000; 2210 Dean St Unit N-1, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Gregory A Spitz Md to Robert Parks

Sugar Grove

$590,500; 120 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Charles W Granada

$222,500; 134 Chelsea Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

West Dundee

$322,000; 720 Oregon Ave., West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Leslie Miller to Christopher Yarber

$170,000; 430 Cavalier Ct Unit 3, West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to Dan Cedric Delima

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.