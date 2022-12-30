Images: Barbara Walters through the years
Updated 12/30/2022 9:03 PM
Legendary newscaster Barbara Walters died Friday at age 93. Her career in television spanned more than 50 years.
Newscaster Barbara Walters promotes her book "Audition" in 2008 at Pfeiffer Hall on the campus of North Central College in Naperville.
Daily Herald file photo
Television newswoman Barbara Walters poses after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Associated Press
Barbara Walters takes questions from audience members during a 2008 appearance at North Central College in Naperville.
Daily Herald file photo
Journalist Barbara Walters holds the hand of Oprah Winfrey during an interview for "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2008.
Harpo Productions
In 1976, Barbara Walters answers questions about her upcoming debut as an ABC newscaster.
Associated Press
Then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich talks to Barbara Walters on "The View" in 2009.
Courtesy of ABC
Barbara Walters interviews actor Patrick Dempsey on the set of "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006.
Courtesy of ABC
Elmo and Barbara Walters host the Sesame Workshop's third Annual Benefit Gala in New York in 2005.
Courtesy of Sesame Workshop
Barbara Walters and daughter Jackie Danforth tell Jane Pauley, right, about Jackie's troubled childhood during a 2002 interview for "Dateline NBC."
Courtesy of NBC
Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta and journalist Barbara Walters pose with first lady Nancy Reagan at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 1989.
Associated Press
Barbara Walters is shown after opening night on the "ABC Evening News" with co-anchor, Harry Reasoner on Oct. 4, 1976.
Associated Press
Barbara Walters addresses the staff of NBC's "Today" show during her farewell party in 1975.
Associated Press
Former President Richard M. Nixon answers questions during a 1980 interview by ABC's Barbara Walters in New York.
Associated Press
Co-host Barbara Walters exited "The View" in 2014.
Courtesy of ABC
ABC's Barbara Walters rides with Cuban leader Fidel Castro on a sightseeing tour in Cuba in 1977.
Courtesy of ABC
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat presents ABC's Barbara Walters with a handmade dress and a mother-of-pearl box following a 1977 interview in Beirut.
Associated Press
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.