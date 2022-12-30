Happy Noon Year! Kids celebrate as the clock strikes 12 (p.m.) at Geneva library

Cameron Inserra, 4, and a several other kids dance under a bubble machine Friday during a Noon Year's Eve party for children at the Geneva Public Library. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Smiling faces and outstretched arms await falling balloon during a Noon Year's Eve party for kids Friday at the Geneva Public Library. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Jesus Rodriguez, 6, enthusiastically rings in the "new year" during a Noon Year's Eve party for kids Friday at the Geneva Public Library. The kids did a 10-second countdown to noon, followed by a balloon drop. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The new year came a little early for kids Friday during a celebration at the Geneva Public Library.

About 200 children cheered as the clock struck 12 (p.m.), in what organizers believe is the eighth year they've held a Noon Year's Eve party.

"These kinds of events, when you get to see the entire family together, that's a good day at the office," said Youth Services Library Associate Ginny Sieck.

For about an hour, the Youth Services department was packed with kids playing games, doing crafts, posing for selfies and busting moves in a dance party room, complete with lights and bubble machines.

The party moved to the lobby a few minutes before noon for a quick storytime and an enthusiastic 10-second countdown to noon before balloons dropped from above, sending kids scrambling.

While he was bummed that he didn't get a balloon, 6-year-old Landon Inserra said he had a good time anyway.

When asked if he was going to try to stay up until midnight on Saturday, he was quick with a "Yeah!" -- much to the chagrin of his mom, Rachel.

"This was good, they had a lot of fun," she said. "Now I hope they don't start asking about midnight."