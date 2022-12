DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 15-30, 2022

Addison

$437,500; 1550 W Squire Lane, Addison; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Dale M Mihalo to Michael Louis Rosenberg

$430,000; 518 N Plamondon Drive, Addison; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by James L Mcgee to Olivia Acuahuitl Moyotl

$365,000; 194 E North Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Joseph Ev De Paola to Nicolas A Rieger

$290,000; 501 S Yale Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Hani John to Gabriel Velazquez

$200,000; 128 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Berwyn Dev Properties LLC

$75,000; 926 E Crest Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Donna Veldt to Miguel Zepeda

Aurora

$628,000; 1050 Oakhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Michael F Steffgen to Venkata Kiran Baki

$360,000; 4265 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jian Feng Yu to Prasantha Kumar Madey

$320,000; 1611 S Hampton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Benjamin A Topp to Patricia Williams

$255,000; 383 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Lavonzell Washington to Paul David Swistara

$235,000; 160 S River St Unit 211, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pnb Real Estate LLC to Daniel J Goding

$230,000; 531 Konen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Federico Vega

$225,000; 1475 Moss Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$223,000; 60 N Root St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Ruben Alcaraz to Porfirio Flores Jr

$170,500; 862 Taylor Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Janet M Perry Kiefel to Amari Moore

$165,000; 609 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by James Joseph to Cristian Almeida

$150,000; 1247 Marywood Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Julia Steensen to Mario Villagomez

$137,000; 923 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Sonia Carrillo

$127,000; 1979 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Domingo Gonzalez III to Colin Pieper

$125,000; 1050 Pershing St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pretium Mortgage Acquisition to Frederick Brown

$122,000; 1975 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1A, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Thu Thao Thi Lam to Pedro Perez

$119,500; 2005 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Raquel T Johnson to Tuan Dean

Bloomingdale

$227,000; 237 Signature Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Sylvia A Mallek to Richard Swiatkowski

$102,500; 258 Arbor Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Wayne J Johnson to Wayne J Johnson

Carol Stream

$162,500; 526 Alton Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Irene Hurt to Omer Meah

$132,000; 155 W Elk Trl Unit 355, Carol Stream; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Liliana Dragomir to Taras Olishkevych

Clarendon Hills

$97,000; 531 Carlysle Dr Unit 14, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Trevor Costello to Ken Devane

Darien

$394,000; 806 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Breton O Neill to Hrisovalantos Maroudas

Downers Grove

$459,500; 5710 Elinor Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Robert J Slusarek to Matthew F Murphy

$316,000; 5631 Brookbank Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Dennis Skord to Jesse G Delia

$310,000; 6745 Meadowcrest Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Teresa M Boss to Joshu Tripodi

$310,000; 416 Chicago Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Robert R Mackert to Ryan James Homes LLC

$160,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 5C, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Andrew Anderson to Frederick P Fellendore

Elmhurst

$606,000; 130 S Kenmore Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mary Anne Fiene to Wook Kim

$385,000; 738 S Kearsage Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Dorothy Derrico to Ashley E Romano

$360,000; 448 W Verret St., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Trenton S Ohm to Salvatore Termini

$275,000; 512 N Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Mcshean Inc to Maria Acvedo Rico

$262,000; 826 N Indiana St., Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Andy M Hernandez Torres to Jan Kudera

Glen Ellyn

$522,000; 358 Brandon Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Sean J Devlin to Stephanie Koch

$510,000; 2S410 Beechwood Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Amanda Keil to Dan Frega

$298,500; 839 Ellynwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Dennis Tomaska to Pedro Saucedo

Glendale Heights

$261,000; 2143 Pepperwood Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Maria Najarro to Nicholas Orlik

Hinsdale

$53,500; 300 Claymoor Unit 2E, Hinsdale; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Megan Elizabeth Nelson to Skydan Equity Partners LLC

Itasca

$685,000; 1107 N Prospect Ave Unit E100 & E101, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Family Medical Enterprises LLC to Ashpole Real Estate LLC

$300,000; 366 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Jacqueline M French

Lisle

$400,000; 1970 Green Trails Drive, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Zachary Matukewicz

$365,000; 6418 Pruthmore Court, Lisle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Carol E Kuc to Michelle Miranda

Lombard

$380,000; 480 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Bashar N Esteitieh to Riyaz Baba Mohhamed

$368,500; 321 W View St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Beatrice Ann Hageman to Frederick Dale

$360,000; 211 S Martha St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Thomas A Gorman to Bryan Sullivan

$359,000; 2N259 Joyce St., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Michael S Morrison to Aris Santiago

$359,000; 1264 S Lawler Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Daniel Nathan Frega to Paden Thomas

$286,500; 1155 S Cambria Lane, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by John Calandrino to Tabassum Rehman

$120,000; 33 N Main St Unit 2K, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Daniel Meek to Delia G Agpaoa

$110,000; 120 Collen Dr Unit 4-208, Lombard; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Therese Sayles to Michael Oyler

Naperville

$981,000; 4404 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Naval A Rajpurkar to Hemant Goyal

$870,000; 2619 Deering Bay Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Kathryn Ladan Vatt to Visweswar Reddy Racherla

$845,000; 3211 Treyburn Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Shehzan Devani

$785,000; 3915 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mary Ellen Santoro to Imran Karbhari

$739,000; 2556 Dewes Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Kevin Lorenz to Xuguang Wu

$725,224; 2816 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nandini Patil

$665,000; 1939 Phaeton Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jgor Chshipov to Lanaye E Dworak

$630,000; 1915 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Preeti Bamra

$597,000; 2523 Wild Timothy Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jennifer M Ryan to Mark S Goslawski

$565,000; 858 Balton Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Ferruccio Vc Inc to Richard K Pechous

$480,000; 950 Campbell Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mohan Abbavaram to Bao Tran Tan Vo

$475,000; 2868 Melrose Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Kent S Johnson to Stephen Craig Tokoph

$430,000; 810 Shandrew Dr Unit 1104B, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jonathan Park to Rachelle Ballesteros

$420,000; 1269 Hobson Oaks Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Ann Marie Horvath to Helenanne Torres

$370,000; 10S556 Windjammer Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Doreen A Rodriguez to Gregory L Bella

$317,000; 930 Havenshire Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Maureen M Wunderlich to Melissa M Kufrin

$310,000; 1123 Wickfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Karen J Bonomo to Jin Yoon

$297,000; 24W481 Surf Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Nereida Soler to Emily E Ivancicts

$270,000; 4812 Sebastian Ct Unit 416, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Gerten Builders Inc to Bharath Gudivada

$228,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 107, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Gabriel J Wolf to Alberto Lezcano

$225,000; 224 Hampshire Ct Unit 101B, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Adam P Hoffman to Thomas F Moran Sr

$187,000; 421 Kensington Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kathleen Doherty to Todd Hunter

$172,500; 831 N Ellsworth St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Arthur J Kozma III to Revive Properties LLC

$142,500; 827 N Ellsworth St., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Arthur J Kozma III to Revive Properties LLC

$121,000; 234 E Bailey Rd Unit F, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Victor Tuckenberry to Cheryl L Quinlan

Roselle

$445,500; 200 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Darnell Woods

$423,000; 202 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Foluke Akinosun

$420,000; 6N333 Cloverdale Road, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Gregory R Pierson to Daniel Leiner

$235,000; 220 Ashbury Ln E Unit E, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Christopher M Wunderle to Nicholas Anthony Gonnella

Villa Park

$364,000; 740 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Robert E Johnson to Linda Ekendahl

$315,000; 8 W Leslie Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Ivan Dokilenko to Jose S Perea

$290,000; 431 N Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Donald Kunkel to Consuelo A Aguilera

$233,500; 213 N Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Severin Keskic to Daniel Fitzgibbon

$127,000; 18W222 16th St., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Carol A Pomplun to Saul Hernandez

Warrenville

$349,000; 29W03 Cerny Circle, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kristine E Rauhut to Jackie L Sabani

$267,000; 30W141 Foxboro Court, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Frank P Howell Estate to Naresh K Shastri

$264,500; 30W016 Redwood Court, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Judith E Smith to Christopher Maquinto

West Chicago

$460,000; 1054 Amber Court, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Lani A Osmena to Pac Ki

$315,000; 219 W Brown St., West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jaime Quinones to Demetrius Beckworth

Wheaton

$460,000; 1610 Jasper Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Madhuri K Thaker to Dominic Vella

$380,000; 419 S Williston St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by David Jolivet to Dale Alvin

$315,000; 1602 W York Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Timothy D Piper to Peter Y Lee

$275,000; 145 W Park Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Hud to Scott Hendrickson

$125,000; 100 W Park Circle Dr Unit 1C, Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Samuel Jones to Xavier X Sellers

Willowbrook

$226,000; 7823 Eleanor Place, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Marcin K Raksyk

$155,000; 6190 Pinewood Ct Unit 203, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Karen Carlsen to Siddhi Vinayak Properties 1

$145,000; 4B Kingery Qtr Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Ciyonna Jackson to Catherine Superdock

Winfield

$472,000; 1N195 Cypress Lane, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Brian D Vanderlugt to Sammie Travis Jr

$400,000; 27W139 Chartwell Drive, Winfield; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by SNL Investments LLC to James Patrick Lloyd

$265,000; 26W338 Harrison Ave., Winfield; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Kenneth D Masselink to Sadik Lumani

Woodridge

$455,000; 9063 Lancaster Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Niten Sabharwal to Girolamo Zaccaro

$450,000; 8272 Middlebury Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Thomas K Mackey to William Morris

$315,000; 6 Lorraine Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jacob M Williams to Terry L Wethington

$300,000; 6822 Church Court, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Lori A Cerwin to Daniel J Harast

$150,000; 3113 Shelley Court, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Glenn P Taylor to Christopher A Shealy

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.