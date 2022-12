Cook County property transfers for Nov. 10-30, 2022

Arlington Heights

$581,000; 1318 N Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Bruce A Woike to Jason J Sendelbach

$564,000; 207 S Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Steven J Neudecker to Alun Marsden

$437,500; 2137 N Juniper Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Ralph E Brendler to Sangwook Yum

$385,000; 1122 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Daniel Weaver to Dustin C Boardman

$360,000; 1216 W Meade Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Sunja Lee to Rinshad Kayllan Kajahussan

$263,000; 595 E Windgate Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Elizabeth Wasik to Julia Cherepova

$250,000; 916 E Saint James St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Scot J Gibson to Dominika Klich Jachna

$130,000; 2230 S Goebbert Rd Unit 448, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Olya S Ivanova Koteva to Lyubka Stoyanova

$128,000; 603 E Falcon Dr Unit A103, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to Hasibe Clobanova

Barrington

$352,500; 225 Coolidge Ave., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Danielle Charette to Katherine Armstrong Gabelman

Bartlett

$601,000; 521 Ford Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Vitalie Pascal

$380,000; 357 Lincoln Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Eduardo Malachowski to Zhiping Lin

$370,000; 603 Golfers Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Wayne M Bongean to Bipin Shah

$271,000; 1813 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Carol J Thomas to House Fit LLC

$120,000; 805 W Country Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Keith J Giesel to Keith J Giesel

Buffalo Grove

$728,000; 249 Farmstead Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Elizabeth Maria Leweling

$480,000; 1080 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Ignat Team Llc to Georgi Evlogiev

$392,000; 2525 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Naveen Chekka to Sangeethapriya Jagadeesan

$352,000; 154 W Fox Hill Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Stephen G Fuhrman to Sonika Shiriyara Shetty

$292,000; 451 Town Place Cir Unit 304, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Felix Kirzhner to Daniel Faynshteyn

$285,000; 160 White Branch Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Lineta Burr to John C Edgar

Des Plaines

$660,000; 9670 Golf Terrace, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Leonard J Balsamo to Niles Investment Properties

$475,000; 529 Tracy Terrace, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Patrick T Farmer to Meaghan Mathieu

$448,000; 339 Munroe Circle, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Daniel A Piovosi to Mayur Jayantkumar Sathe

$373,000; 2211 Pine St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Trung Nham to Quyen Vinh Huynh

$345,500; 1860 Stockton Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Emily J Bahrke to Lisy Sabu

$315,000; 475 Vassar Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Richard P Tureck to Marek Wisniowski

$296,000; 205 Country Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Minha Sung to Aniqua Mehtab

$240,000; 1779 E Touhy Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sherwin Yellen to Luis Vargas

$225,000; 140 E Northwest Hwy Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Mina Najafi to Walter Rodriguez

$220,000; 545 S River Rd Unit 403A, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by John Leach to Monica Kulaga

$210,000; 1633 River St Unit 5D, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Sam Toma to Javier Solis Jaramillo

$178,000; 9379 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert Szczygiel to Jason W Klaczynski

$154,000; 8848 Kenneth Dr Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Ciju Cherian to Bharti Piyush Patel

$149,000; 8904 Jody Ln Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Constantin Stroie to Carlos Polibio Jara Gallegos

$140,000; 9209 Potter Rd Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Mohammed Ansari to Lukmanibhai Umarbha Vahora

$133,000; 9388 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Dolores R Motto to Murhaf Kuaidi

Elk Grove Village

$369,000; 1317 Cumberland Cir E, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jeffrey Nummer to Maria Acosta

$360,000; 1664 Carolina Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Kirby D Walter to Angelica Cannata

$353,500; 436 New York Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Charles Jason Rolfes to Carlos A Marroquin

$324,000; 700 Delphia Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Clim Development LLC to Austin Michael Zang

$280,000; 1066 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Christopher S Ehas to Aneta Toezek

$200,000; 790 Leicester Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Katherine Whitehead to Jerry Christensen

Hanover Park

$310,000; 1002 Hastings Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Mirsad Keserovic to Sarah Christine Garza

$305,000; 5522 Ridge Crossing, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Devang D Patel to Samir Modi

$215,000; 1660 Dogwood Ln Unit 1660, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Imelda Capa to Minghuan Jonathan Jong

$215,000; 1605 Liberty St., Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Varun Sharma to Line Momeni

$185,000; 1121 Court G, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by DM Squared LLC to Sayda Elissa Xuya

Hoffman Estates

$575,000; 5270 Mardjetko Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Emanuel G Guagliardo to Djamilia Kryukov

$279,000; 1992 Raleigh Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Fhpa LLC to Renuka Nath

$255,000; 1624 Islandview Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brett G Riggs to Nenad Jocovic

$170,000; 1560 Cornell Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Qiumann Properties LLC Series to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$169,000; 1590 Cornell Cir Unit 28 A, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lisa M Kroll to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$155,000; 1844 Bristol Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Jatinkumar I Patel to Yejunxiong Fang

$111,500; 1500 Robin Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Pradip Patel to Ami A Mehta

$90,000; 1375 Rebecca Dr Unit 220, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Elizabeth M Brooks to Nick Danov

Inverness

$750,000; 1019 Kirkwood Drive, Inverness; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Michelle Beckmemeier to Ferdinando J Zicarelli

Long Grove

$735,000; 3445 Hidden Valley Road, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mariano Gonzalez to Brian Langs

Mount Prospect

$465,000; 612 S Albert St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Cary D Ross to Dania N Banicki

$430,000; 108 Audrey Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Kyle Ryan to Laura Turbin

$412,000; 312 S Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Joseph Bush to John W Miller

$338,000; 418 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Thomas P Castro to Devin A Ryan

$265,000; 1004 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to Simon Shamoun

$220,000; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 310, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Robert Lye Hin Lee to Robert Alan Gussy

$206,000; 725 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 203, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Piotr Ceremuga to Mateusz Daniel Hajdo

$182,500; 500 E Dogwood Ln Unit 302, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Sorin Bean to Dyan Francisco

$159,500; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 309, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Merima Bilalic to Janina Kwiek

$150,000; 1512 N River West Ct Unit 3A, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert A Druschitz to Vassil Tchirpanliev

North Barrington

$300,000; 251 Woodland Drive, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Clifford W Vadnais to Jason C Williams

Palatine

$435,000; 340 N Schubert St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Mark S Lojkovic to Elliott A Andersson

$375,000; 546 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Local Properties LLC Series G to Murali Nichinbatl Sriram

$352,500; 757 N Walden Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Bradley Schroeder to Rachelle Schmitt

$346,500; 251 N Clark Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Troy Allan Klick to Connor Ford

$330,000; 62 E Emma Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jayanth Lakavalli to Tatty Adysheva

$297,500; 1453 E Baronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Donald W Larson to Lynn H Minuskin

$255,000; 667 E Whispering Oaks Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Noriyuki Mizuuchi to Si Liu

$240,000; 146 S Stonington Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Gail E Sundheim to Izabela Walus

$192,000; 1936 N Hidden Creek Cir Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Nikolay Nikolov to Montana Greider

$174,000; 2000 Bayside Dr Unit 301, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Sundari Yanamadula to Bogdan Tokarskyi

$157,500; 1950 N Brice Ct Unit 2, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Doris Sypult to Klaudia Melion

$115,000; 3000 Bayside Dr Unit 308, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lakshmi Narayana Nese to Vivek Bhanot

Prospect Heights

$171,500; 1395 Quaker Ln Unit 131B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Igor S Timofeev

$95,500; 16 E Old Willow Rd Unit 517 S, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by MKCL LLC to Milena Markova

Rolling Meadows

$255,000; 2608 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Geok Peng Siow to Hugo Garcia Rodriguez

$166,000; 2830 Northampton Dr Unit C2, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Maria Staisz Baczek to Karol Galuszka

$90,000; 2304 Algonquin Rd Unit 04, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Adriana Vazquez Kennedy to Ammar Awimrin

Roselle

$445,500; 200 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Darnell Woods

$423,000; 202 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Foluke Akinosun

$420,000; 6N333 Cloverdale Road, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Gregory R Pierson to Daniel Leiner

$235,000; 220 Ashbury Ln E Unit E, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Christopher M Wunderle to Nicholas Anthony Gonnella

Schaumburg

$550,000; 39 Dana Catherine St., Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Belinda L Jimenez to Ankit Modi

$440,000; 1068 Oakwood Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Jason Swiercz to Brian S Witon Sr

$360,000; 121 Grand Central Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jaymie Gerardi to Gayle A Ong

$330,000; 1807 Sutton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Charles M Dew to Kelly S Overholt

$315,000; 1433 Whitman Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Vijay Radhakrishnan to Saurabh S Polshettiwar

$285,000; 512 N Mcclurg Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Betty Kong to Austin P Grandison

$225,000; 2847 Heatherwood Dr Unit 19112, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Wolverine Acquisitions LLC to Akin Kaya

$210,500; 1043 Tobey Ct Unit 1553, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by William Hermann to Christian Carlsen

$210,000; 608 S Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Randy W Vincent to Rachel M Vincent

$205,000; 152 Sierra Pass Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Jaroslaw Zaucha to Adam Zaucha

$200,000; 829 Dighton Ln Unit 21E, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by James Disanti to Yerzhan Ismagulov

$193,000; 136 Cleveland Ct Unit N2, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Brian Hodack to Anjali S Chafekar

$170,000; 742 Lakeview Pt Unit 742, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Junaid Karim to Kruti Patel

$147,000; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 112, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Arya Rentals LLC to Hemlata Prajapati

Streamwood

$380,000; 213 Little Creek Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Robert S Leckie to Eric A Wilson

$272,000; 6 S Victoria Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Ryan L Hull to Christa M Phalin

$210,000; 113 Winchester Dr Unit 2E, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Amanda Bennett to Sara Ishak

$200,000; 16 Coolidge Ct Unit 16B, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Douglas Conte to Marlena Mrugala

$149,000; 111 Center Road, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 10, 2022, by Evelyn S Buckner to Frosty Properties LLC

$130,000; 2043 Essex Court, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Abdul R Jangda to Yagneshkumar Patel

$95,000; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 108, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Zekerijah Halilovic to Ismet Sisen

Wheeling

$525,000; 1802 Avalon Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 15, 2022, by Zoya Oberfeld to Srdjan Marsenic

$265,000; 259 W Norman Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 14, 2022, by Lucy Guo to Jose Estip Garcia Jr

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.