Chicago trio charged in Green Oaks burglary after Glencoe arrest

A Chicago man and two juvenile accomplices were charged Friday in Lake County in connection with a Green Oaks burglary in November.

The trio were arrested by a different agency in connection with a December burglary in Glencoe.

The three also are suspected in a Long Grove burglary around the same time as the Green Oaks one, and further charges are likely, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Al Miller, 35, of Chicago was charged in Lake County with residential burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A Lake County warrant was issued for Miller with bail set at $250,000. Miller will be transferred to the Lake County jail after his Cook County court proceedings related to the Glencoe burglary.

The two juveniles -- a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Chicago -- are being referred to the Lake County juvenile court.

There also is an active arrest warrant for Miller out of DuPage County in connection with a residential burglary there.

The Green Oaks burglary occurred Nov. 19 on the 31000 block of O'Plaine Road. Lake County sheriff's deputies collected evidence at the scene, while detectives obtained video surveillance of the burglars.

Lake County sheriff's detectives identified Miller and the two juveniles while working with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, authorities said.

The three suspects were arrested after task force members who were conducting surveillance saw them committing a residential burglary in Glencoe on Dec. 10, authorities said.