Car damaged in Des Plaines road-rage confrontation

A motorist damaged another driver's car Wednesday during a road-rage confrontation in Des Plaines, police said.

The confrontation began about 4:30 p.m. near Maple Street and Birchwood Avenue. One of the men drove away and was followed by the other to Mannheim Road and Prospect Avenue.

The second driver got out of a red, 1997 Ford pickup truck, kicked the driver's-side door of the victim's 2016 Volkswagen and then tore off the car's front license plate.

The pickup truck's driver then drove away. He last was seen headed west on Prospect Avenue.