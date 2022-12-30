 

2 Mundelein board candidates could learn their fates Tuesday

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/30/2022 10:57 AM

Two candidates vying for seats on Mundelein's village board could learn as soon as Tuesday if they'll be removed from the ballot because of perceived paperwork irregularities.

Formal objections have been filed against the petitions of Trustee Kerston Russell and challenger Ramesh C. Sharma. Hearings are set for Monday afternoon.

 

Five candidates filed to run for three seats in April. If Russell and Sharma are ruled ineligible, the race will be uncontested.

The other candidates are incumbents Kara Lambert and Erich Schwenk and former trustee Robin Meier.

Both objections were filed Tuesday by Terri Voss, a former trustee.

According to Voss' complaints, some signatures on the petitions should be invalidated because several pages were completed incorrectly. In addition, some people signed the petitions despite not living in Mundelein, Voss claimed.

For those and other reasons, Voss believes neither Russell nor Sharma gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for ballot placement.

On Friday, Sharma called the complaint "baseless." Russell couldn't be reached.

A three-member committee chaired by Mayor Steve Lentz will review the complaints.

The hearings are set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. Russell's case will be heard first, then Sharma's.

