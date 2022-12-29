Will cash bail reforms begin after judge's recent ruling? Only the Illinois Supreme Court knows

A Kankakee County judge ruled late Wednesday that the portion of the state's controversial SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail is unconstitutional, but until the Illinois Supreme Court weighs in it is unclear whether the ruling will have an effect on the suburbs.

Judge Thomas Cunnington found provisions of the law eliminating cash bail violated the separation of powers clause of the Illinois Constitution by "depriving the courts of their inherent authority to administer and control their courtrooms and to set bail."

The ruling covers only counties -- including Will and McHenry -- that were part of lawsuits filed by state's attorneys seeking to block cash bail reforms set to take effect on Jan 1.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office intends to appeal the circuit court's decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.

"Although the court's decision is binding in the 64 cases that were consolidated in Kankakee County, it is important to note that it is not binding in any other case, including those involving criminal defendants in any of the state's 102 counties," Raoul said in a statement.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally, one of the suburban prosecutors leading the legal battle against the SAFE-T Act, called the judge's decision "a victory for the rule of law."

Kenneally's statement noted the state can seek an "emergency stay" before the Illinois Supreme Court that would delay the judge's ruling and allow the bail provisions to go into effect on Jan. 1.

"In any case, Judge Cunnington's ruling is expected to be formally appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court, which will likely take months to resolve," Kenneally said.

Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Kane counties were not part of the consolidated SAFE-T Act lawsuit. A spokesman for DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin did not directly comment on the judge's ruling.

"We're going to wait and see what the Supreme Court does and get some guidance from the Supreme Court," the spokesman said.