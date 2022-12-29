Wheeling police, grocer donate food to Wheeling Township food pantry

Wheeling police and Carnicerias Jimenez grocery stores partnered Thursday to collect boxes of donated food for their "Arrest Hunger" drive.

Pat Bedolla, manager of Carnicerias Jimenez, was all smiles as he and Wheeling officers surveyed the collections.

The grocery store chain has been operating in the Chicago region for more than 47 years and its location at 550 W. Dundee Road has assisted in collecting food donations over the holiday season for several years.

The donations will be used to restock the shelves of the Wheeling Township food pantry, which serves residents of Wheeling Township covering much of the villages of Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Prospect Heights, Mount Prospect and Northbrook.

More than a dozen officers helped pack up and deliver hundreds of pounds of food to the Wheeling Food Pantry.

The annual drive typically finishes with one large cardboard bin full of food. This year the drive filled two large cardboard bins.