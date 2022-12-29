Register now for South Elgin's daddy-daughter dance
Updated 12/29/2022 12:32 PM
Registration is open for South Elgin's annual daddy-daughter dance.
The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Corron Elementary School and will feature a DJ, pictures, crafts, snacks and drinks.
The cost is $55 per couple for residents and $65 for nonresidents. Each additional child is $15. Space is limited so early registration is recommended. Register online at southelgin.com/registration, section #43602.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.