Register now for South Elgin's daddy-daughter dance

Registration is open for South Elgin's annual daddy-daughter dance.

The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Corron Elementary School and will feature a DJ, pictures, crafts, snacks and drinks.

The cost is $55 per couple for residents and $65 for nonresidents. Each additional child is $15. Space is limited so early registration is recommended. Register online at southelgin.com/registration, section #43602.