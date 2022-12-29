Recycling materials catch fire inside truck in Lincolnshire

A fire that started inside of a recycling truck in Lincolnshire Thursday was quickly extinguished after the truck dumped the hot garbage onto the road, officials said.

The Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded to the reported fire around 11 a.m. on Oxford Drive and, while en route, crews learned it was the contents of the truck that were on fire and not the truck itself, according to a news release. The driver dumped the burning recycling materials onto the road and, when firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire, the release stated.

Nobody was injured and the truck suffered only minor damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the cost of the damages is unknown.