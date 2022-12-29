Police: Aurora driver killed after hitting vehicle, then tree

A 31-year-old Aurora driver was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash after his vehicle hit a tree, police said.

An Aurora driver was killed in a crash at the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers found that a vehicle driving south on Edgelawn disobeyed the stop sign and struck another vehicle in the intersection before hitting a tree, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that struck the tree was found unconscious and not breathing, police said. Authorities subsequently pronounced Axel Morales, 31, dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and released the same day.

Portions of Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street temporarily were closed while Aurora police investigated the crash.