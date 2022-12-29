FBI: Des Plaines bank robbed Thursday

Two suspects remain at-large after the FBI responded to a bank robbery at a Fifth-Third Bank in Des Plaines Thursday afternoon.

The suspects, who were armed, entered the building around 3:15 p.m. demanded cash from the bank's employees, then left before police arrived, according to the FBI, who responded to the robbery about 3:40 p.m.

The two suspects are described as black men wearing black ski masks; one suspect was wearing black clothing and gray gloves, while the second was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, white sweatpants and white gloves, according to the FBI.

There was no further information available as of Thursday evening. If you have information about the robbery, you can share a tip, even anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov or (312) 421-6700, or the Des Plaines Police Department,