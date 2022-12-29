 

FBI: Des Plaines bank robbed Thursday

 
By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/29/2022 7:31 PM

Two suspects remain at-large after the FBI responded to a bank robbery at a Fifth-Third Bank in Des Plaines Thursday afternoon.

The suspects, who were armed, entered the building around 3:15 p.m. demanded cash from the bank's employees, then left before police arrived, according to the FBI, who responded to the robbery about 3:40 p.m.

 

The two suspects are described as black men wearing black ski masks; one suspect was wearing black clothing and gray gloves, while the second was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, white sweatpants and white gloves, according to the FBI.

There was no further information available as of Thursday evening. If you have information about the robbery, you can share a tip, even anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov or (312) 421-6700, or the Des Plaines Police Department,

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 