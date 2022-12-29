Drawing class at Des Plaines Public Library
Updated 12/29/2022 12:32 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library will offer a free life drawing class on Jan. 7.
The session is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave. A clothed model will pose for the group.
It's open to teens and adults.
Register for the class at calendar.dppl.org/event/7588794.
