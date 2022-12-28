Newly renovated courtroom opening in DuPage for cashless bail system

A newly remodeled courtroom is opening at the DuPage County jail to prepare for sweeping criminal justice reforms that will eliminate the state's cash bail system on Jan. 1.

The courtroom was renovated with funds allocated by the county board to comply with requirements of the SAFE-T Act. It will be used seven days a week for defendants to appear in-person before a judge for their detention or conditions hearings.

"We have been working with all stakeholders to ensure that we have a smooth process and a courtroom that allows us to be in compliance with the new legislation effective January 1, 2023," DuPage Chief Judge Kenneth Popejoy said in a statement Wednesday.

The courtroom has updated technology and safety features.