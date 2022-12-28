New law to reduce license plate fees for older adults, people with disabilities

A new law will reduce the cost of license plate fees from $24 to $10 for qualified drivers, including older adults and people with disabilities. Courtesy Dale Maradei

Adults older than 65 and people with disabilities who earn a lower income will have the cost of their annual vehicle license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year.

A law that takes effect Jan. 1 will reduce the current fee of $24 to $10, according to a news release from the Illinois Department on Aging.

"During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses," said Paula Basta, director of the Department on Aging. "This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers."

To qualify for the reduced fee applicants must earn below a certain annual income. For example, a one-person household would have to earn less than $33,562 annually to qualify.

Apply for the reduced fee at ilaging.illinois.gov/benefitsaccess.

Older adults may get help filling out the online application by calling the Department of Aging's senior helpline at (800) 252-8966.